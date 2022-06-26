 AggieYell - The 2022 Aggies: Amari Daniels pushes for backup RB job
The 2022 Aggies: Amari Daniels pushes for backup RB job

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with running back Amari Daniels.

Amari Daniels shone in the Maroon & White Game.
Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 5-foot-8, 200 pounds

2021 stats: 20 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD

Projected 2022 role: Backup running back

It's easy to say Daniels is going to be a backup to Devon Achane, but right now, it looks like he'll be the backup to Achane. As in, the first guy off the bench. He averaged 6 yards a carry as a true freshman and was outstanding in the spring game. If anyone's going to catch him, they'll have to have a great summer because Daniels has done nothing but look good since arriving at A&M.

