The 2022 Aggies: Amari Daniels pushes for backup RB job
AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with running back Amari Daniels.
Class: Sophomore
Height/Weight: 5-foot-8, 200 pounds
2021 stats: 20 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD
Projected 2022 role: Backup running back
It's easy to say Daniels is going to be a backup to Devon Achane, but right now, it looks like he'll be the backup to Achane. As in, the first guy off the bench. He averaged 6 yards a carry as a true freshman and was outstanding in the spring game. If anyone's going to catch him, they'll have to have a great summer because Daniels has done nothing but look good since arriving at A&M.