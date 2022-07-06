The 2022 Aggies: Fatheree aims for elite status
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at offensive tackle Deuce Fatheree.
Class: Sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-8, 320 pounds
2021 stats: Started 9 games; Freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-American
Projected 2022 role: Starting right tackle
The Aggie offensive line started off poorly in 2021, but really hit its stride once Fatheree became a fixture in the lineup. He shut down Alabama superstar Will Anderson in A&M's win over the Crimson Tide and continued to improve as the year went on. Now an established SEC starter, Fatheree has the potential to become a star in his second season in College Station.