Aggies back to the Texas Bowl

The Aggies have won two of their last three Texas Bowl appearances.

When Texas A&M fired their coach in 2011, they ended up in the Texas Bowl. When they fired their coach in 2023, they ended up in the Texas Bowl. For the second time in five seasons, the Aggies will end their season in Houston playing former Big 12 nemesis Oklahoma State. When the two teams last met at NRG Stadium, A&M won a closely-contested 27-24 game with Kellen Mond winning the game MVP award. The Aggies (7-5, 4-4 SEC) opened as a 5-point favorite over the Cowboys (9-4, 7-2 Big 12). Oklahoma State finished second in the conference in the regular season, but were crushed 49-21 yesterday by Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Robinson heads north to take the Syracuse DC job

It seemed like a foregone conclusion that Elijah Robinson would stay at Texas A&M with new coach Mike Elko, but the interim head coach's thought process changed with hiring of his longtime friend Fran Brown at Syracuse. In spite of the Aggies putting together a considerable financial package that would have made Robinson one of the highest-paid assistants in college football, the lure of a defensive coordinator's position led him to take that position at Syracuse Sunday. Robinson will leave A&M after six seasons, where he produced a number of NFL players and won Rivals.com's Recruiter of the Year award in 2022.

Robinson's replacement quickly lined up

The defensive line coach job was not open long, as AggieYell.com can report former Florida defensive line coach Sean Spencer will be joining Elko's staff. Spencer, also known as "Coach Chaos", worked with Elko at Hofstra from 2006 to 2008. He was also briefly on Elko's staff at Duke before moving on to Florida. Spencer coached under James Franklin at Vanderbilt and Penn State before spending two years as the defensive line coach of the New York Giants. He was dismissed, along with defensive backs coach Corey Raymond, by Florida coach Billy Napier after the Gators collapsed to a 5-7 record this season.

Mathews named Aggie Heart Award winner

Sam Mathews was more than just the 12th Man in 2023.

Senior Sam Mathews, who served as the 12th Man in 2023, was named the Aggie Heart Award Winner at the Texas A&M football banquet Sunday. The Aggie Heart Award, according to A&M, "Is presented to a senior who has completed his eligibility and displays the intangibles such as effort, desire, determination, competitiveness, accountability, leadership and courage. The Aggie Heart Award winner is the player who extends himself to the fullest every time he dons his football gear, regardless of the situation, be it in practice or a game. The Heart Award is voted upon by the players of the football team." Mathews made tackles in 7 of 12 games this season, including the last of the year on Kyle Field.

Other A&M football banquet award winners