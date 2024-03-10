Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk. Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Aggies blast SEC Tournament opponent

Texas A&M has not shot the ball well all season, but they've improved considerably over the past two games. The Aggies shot 47% from the field in their 75-69 win over Mississippi State, including 8-21 (38%) from 3-point range. They shot even better in an 86-60 blowout of Ole Miss Saturday, shooting 50% for the game and 3-point range. They made 13 of 26 3's against Ole Miss, the most since they hit 14 against DePaul. The 86 points were the most the Aggies have scored since Jan. 13, when they beat Kentucky 97-92 in overtime. A&M did virtually everything well in a game they had to have. They out-rebounded Ole Miss 50-21, including 18-5 on the offensive boards. The Aggies outscored Ole Miss 36-22 in the paint and led 20-9 in second half points. Manny Obaseki scored a career high 25 points, and Boots Radford (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Solomon Washington (10 points, 10 rebounds) racked up double-doubles. Those stats are probably not very reassuring to the Rebels, who will face the Aggies again Thursday night in the SEC Tournament.

Baseball moves to 16-0 with weekend sweep of Rhode Island

Hayden Schott bailed the Aggies out with a game-winner in the 10th inning Sunday. (Texas A&M Athletics)

The Aggies had little trouble winning the series against Rhode Island this weekend. Getting the sweep was a lot more difficult. The Aggies rolled to an 11-0 win Friday night as ace Ryan Prager moved to 4-0 on the season and kept his ERA at 0.00. Prager gave up 1 hit over 7 innings, striking out a career-high 13. Freshman third baseman Gavin Grahovac drove in 3 and hit his third home run of the season, while slugging center fielder Jace LaViolette hit his seventh, an opposite field shot in the 5th inning. A&M kept Rhode Island off the board again Saturday, shutting them out 6-0. Tanner Jones scattered 4 hits and struck out 8 in 4 innings, but Brad Rudis got the win with 3 innings of work in relief, giving up just 1 hit while striking out 4. The Aggies scored 3 in the 1st inning to set themselves up in good shape, with right fielder Braden Montgomery doubling home 2 and DH Hayden Schott driving him in. A&M shut Rhode Island out through 5 innings Sunday, but things started to come apart in the sixth when starter Justin Lamkin (5 2/3 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 1 walk, 11 strikeouts) was pulled. Reliever Luke Jackson gave up 2 runs in 1/3 of an inning, and Weston Moss gave up 3 without getting an out in the 7th. Rhode Island ended up scoring 8 runs in the 7th to take an 11-7 lead, but the Aggies clawed their way back. LaViolette walked with the bases loaded in the 7th to cut the lead to 11-8, then first baseman Ted Burton homered in the bottom of the 8th to cut the lead to 2. After an RBI groundout made it an 11-10 game, freshman Caden Sorrell worked his way to a 3-2 count with 2 outs in the bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th against Rhode Island's Tommy Hughes. Sorrell drew a walk, tying the game at 11, but the Aggies couldn't force the game-winner across. After Evan Aschenbeck (2-0) struck out the side in the top of the 10th, Grahovac was hit with 1 out and Montgomery walked an out later. Schott then singled to left, capping the comeback and keeping the Aggies perfect on the season. A&M and Florida State are the only two remaining undefeated teams in the nation.



Softball sweeps SEC opening series, moves to 23-2

The Aggie softball team also remained red hot, sweeping No. 22 South Carolina in their first conference series of the season. A&M shut out the Gamecocks 3-0 Friday, then won 2-1 in 10 innings Saturday on a walkoff homer by first baseman Trinity Cannon. Cannon took care of all of A&M's scoring Sunday as well with a 2-run triple in the 3rd. That was enough for Brooke Vestal, who gave up an unearned run and no hits over 6 innings before Emiley Kennedy closed things out for her 3rd save.

Aggie target sets commitment date

4-star linebacker Darrell "Duke" Johnson made an unofficial visit to A&M this weekend, which included a visit to Section 203 at Blue Bell Park. Upon his return home, he set a commitment date for March 20. Alabama, Florida State, Florida, Central Florida and Tennessee are also in the mix for him.

Tennis teams sweep weekend