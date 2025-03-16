Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Aggies draw hot-shooting Yale

The Aggies will face a Yale team that went 13-1 in conference play.

Texas A&M is the four seed in the South Region of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, which brings with it the task of playing No. 13 Yale. The Bulldogs went 13-1 in Ivy League play, but just 7-6 in their non-conference slate. They beat Quinnipiac (20-13 MAAC), Emerson, Stony Brook (8-24 CAA), Fairfield (12-20 MAAC), Vermont (21-12 American East), Akron (28-6 MAC; 13 seed in the East) and Howard (12-20 MEAC), but lost to UIC (17-14 UIC), Purdue (22-11 Big Ten), Minnesota (15-17 Big 10), Delaware (16-20 CAA), Rhode Island (18-13 A-10) and UTEP (18-15 C-USA). They beat one tournament team and lost to one tournament team — a team that A&M beat in December (Purdue). Their top four scorers shot more than 50 3-pointers and made no less than 36.4% of them. That would be the third-highest on the A&M roster, if you count Andersson Garcia's 47 attempts in the equation. But they're undersized and not very deep, which could be advantages that work in A&M's favor. The Aggies and Bulldogs will face off at 6:25 central time Thursday. The game will be broadcast on TBS.

Offense a no-show as Alabama sweeps

The woes of the Aggie baseball team continued in spectacular fashion this weekend, with A&M being swept at home by Alabama. In two of the three games were blown in the ninth inning, while the Crimson Tide shut A&M out Sunday. The Aggies rallied back from 2-0 and 4-2 deficits Friday night as ace Ryan Prager managed to work through seven innings, but reliever Brad Rudis gave up a pair of home runs in the top of the ninth in a 6-4 loss. On Saturday, a stellar outing by Justin Lamkin was wasted by another bullpen collapse. After the Aggies made it a 2-2 game in the bottom of the eighth, reliever Kaiden Wilson gave up three runs in a third of an inning in what became a 6-2 loss. Myles Patton's work on Sunday -- 5 2/3 innings, 1 run, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts -- was good enough to get a loss as the Aggies were shutout on just four hits in a 2-0 loss.

Softball sweeps Auburn