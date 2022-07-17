Will Donell Harris break out in 2022?

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds

2021 stats: 2 tackles in 2 games

Projected 2022 role: Backup linebacker

The Aggies wanted Harris badly in 2020 because they thought he could be a pass rushing defensive end with outstanding speed. Unfortunately, he hasn't bulked up and his playing time suffered as a result. New defensive coordinator DJ Durkin has another idea: using him as a pass rushing linebacker. He's the perfect size for an outside linebacker and the speed remains just fine, thank you. But whether he can make the adjustment may decide whether he is a factor this year or anytime in Aggieland.