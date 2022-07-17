Will Donell Harris break out in 2022?
AggieYell.com’s series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at linebacker Donell Harris.
Class: Redshirt sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds
2021 stats: 2 tackles in 2 games
Projected 2022 role: Backup linebacker
The Aggies wanted Harris badly in 2020 because they thought he could be a pass rushing defensive end with outstanding speed. Unfortunately, he hasn't bulked up and his playing time suffered as a result. New defensive coordinator DJ Durkin has another idea: using him as a pass rushing linebacker. He's the perfect size for an outside linebacker and the speed remains just fine, thank you. But whether he can make the adjustment may decide whether he is a factor this year or anytime in Aggieland.