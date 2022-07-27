 AggieYell - Will Haynes King win his job back?
Will Haynes King win his job back?

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
AggieYell.com's series on the members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at quarterback Haynes King.

Haynes King is facing improved competition in the quarterback derby this year.
Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

2021 stats: 22-33, 300 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT in 2 games (both starts)

Projected 2022 role: Possible starting quarterback

King easily won the starting job last year, and the Aggies' season went off the rails when he was hurt early in week 2. He's fully healthy now, but the arrival of Max Johnson means there's no certainty King will get his job back.

King brings great athleticism to the position and may be the fastest quarterback in all of college football. But that won't mean much if he isn't smart with his decisions when throwing the football. Jimbo Fisher is looking to keep turnovers at a minimum, and the quarterback who does that best will win the job.

