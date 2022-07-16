Will Ish Harris be a factor at LB in 2022?





Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

2021 stats: 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; 57 tackles, 1 INT and 1 forced fumble

Projected 2022 role: Backup linebacker

Harris arrived at the midterm and created a lot of buzz as he picked up his new position of linebacker in a hurry. He racked up 7 tackles and broke up a pass in the Maroon & White Game, showing impressive speed and anticipation in the process. He looked good enough that it seems possible for him to push veteran reserves for playing time this fall.



