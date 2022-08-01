Will Tarian Lee make an impact in 2022?

Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds

2021 stats: 9 tackles in 12 games

Projected 2022 role: Backup linebacker

The Aggies have Andre White and Edgerrin Cooper set as the starters at linebacker. Everything after that is totally up for grabs. Lee played more last season than he had at any point to date, and had an interception in the spring game. His experience should give him an edge over the likes of Ish Harris and Martrell Harris, but it's no guarantee he'll be called on when the backups hit the field.