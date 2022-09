Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 320 pounds

2021 stats: Redshirted

Projected 2022 role: Starting left tackle

Zuhn was one of the key pieces in the 2021 recruiting class and one of the earliest commitments. Due to injury, he didn't play last year -- but coach Jimbo Fisher made it clear that he would have if healthy. Fully recovered now, Zuhn moved in at left tackle the first day of spring practice and hasn't moved. Extremely strong, Zuhn has held up well in practice against A&M's defensive front, giving the coaching staff confidence he'll be ready to take on the challenges of an SEC campaign in his first season.