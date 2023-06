Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

2022 stats: Did not play

What Taylor can do and will do in the future is as much a mystery as any for the 2023 team. After a solid spring last year, he suffered a knee injury that knocked him out for all of last season. This spring, he had more issues that cost him time and pushed him back on the depth chart. He entered the transfer portal for a few days, then reversed course, saying he was all in with Jimbo Fisher and A&M.

The Aggies need to figure out their depth chart at corner and could use some depth at safety, period. Depending on which direction Taylor and the coaching staff decide to go, there should be a lot of opportunity for him to take advantage of this summer.