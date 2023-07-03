Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 171 pounds

2022 stats (at Montgomery Reed High School): 147-250 (58.8%), 2,198 yards, 27 TD, 6 INT passing; 146 carries, 944 yards (6.5 YPC); 15 TD rushing; 2022 Tennessee Mr. Football

Reed was one of the late surge of commits before the early signing period last December and he was a big get. With Haynes King and Eli Stowers leaving, the Aggies were desperate for another quarterback. They not only got one, but got one of the nation's top dual-threat quarterbacks.To make things even better, they snatched Reed out from the clutches of Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

The Aggies aren't looking for Reed to be a savior; in fact, they hope he doesn't see serious playing time at all this year. But both Jimbo Fisher and Bobby Petrino are sold on his ability to play quarterback at a high level in the SEC, and a year or two of seasoning won't exactly hurt.