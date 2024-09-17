QB at the top of A&M's '26 board sets commitment date

Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon 4-star Helaman Casuga has set his commitment date for Oct. 8. He has also released a list of eight finalists, which include Texas A&M, Washington, Nebraska, BYU, USC, Utah, Arizona and Auburn.

Since receiving his offer from A&M, Casuga has visited campus several times, including for the Notre Dame game. He has always been a priority for the Aggies, and the feeling is that he's likely the top quarterback on their board.

I've felt good about A&M's chances over the past few months and his comments after the Notre Dame game (all positive) didn't change that. I have placed a FutureCast for Casuga to A&M, so that should tell you how I feel.

The Aggie recruiting staff has done a strong job here, pulling his attention away from in-state programs like Utah and BYU. Collin Klein and the recruiting staff have done an outstanding job here, with some deserved credit going to Derek Miller and Matt Salvaggio.



