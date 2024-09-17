Advertisement
Published Sep 17, 2024
QB at the top of A&M's '26 board sets commitment date
circle avatar
Landyn Rosow  •  AggieYell
Recruiting Insider/Writer
Twitter
@RivalsLandyn

One of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 class is nearing a decision on where he'll play his college football.

Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon 4-star Helaman Casuga has set his commitment date for Oct. 8. He has also released a list of eight finalists, which include Texas A&M, Washington, Nebraska, BYU, USC, Utah, Arizona and Auburn.

Recruitment so far

Since receiving his offer from A&M, Casuga has visited campus several times, including for the Notre Dame game. He has always been a priority for the Aggies, and the feeling is that he's likely the top quarterback on their board.

I've felt good about A&M's chances over the past few months and his comments after the Notre Dame game (all positive) didn't change that. I have placed a FutureCast for Casuga to A&M, so that should tell you how I feel.

The Aggie recruiting staff has done a strong job here, pulling his attention away from in-state programs like Utah and BYU. Collin Klein and the recruiting staff have done an outstanding job here, with some deserved credit going to Derek Miller and Matt Salvaggio.


Advertisement
Advertisement