Offensive guard Layden Robinson didn't have to wait long on Saturday to know where he was going, as the New England Patriots took him with the third pick of the fourth round. Robinson had been established as a target for the Patriots, as he was invited to visit Foxboro, Mass., as one of New England's 30 visitors. The two-time All-SEC selection had been expected to go a little later in the draft, but the Patriots decided not to wait around.

Wide receiver Ainias Smith probably also had an idea of where he might be going as well, as the Philadelphia Eagles sent receivers coach Aaron Moorehead to A&M's Pro Day and invited Smith to their team facility in the run-up to the draft. After missing most of 2022 with a broken ankle, Smith rebounded with the best year of his A&M career.

The versatile Smith caught 53 passes for 795 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2023. He also returned 20 punts for 285 yards (14.25 yards per return) and an 82-yard touchdown against Arkansas. He is the only 2,000-yard receiver in SEC history to also record at least 250 rushing, punt return and kickoff return yards.

Robinson and Smith joined linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, who were taken Friday night, as the four Aggies drafted. But at least two other players quickly signed free agent deals after the draft concluded. Safety Demani Richardson, a four-year starter, signed with the Carolina Panthers, while nickel Josh DeBerry signed a deal with the Dallas Cowboys.



