The talented Spiller will join a crowded backfield in College Station next year. Even if junior Trayveon Williams leaves for the NFL and redshirt junior Kendall Bussey moves on, the Aggies will still have junior-to-be Jacob Kibodi and current freshmen Vernon Jackson, Jayshaun Corbin, Charles Strong and Deneric Prince in the backfield. Add in transfer Cordarrian Richardson from Central Florida and there are a lot of options to choose from.

Spiller, rated a 4-star and the number 21 on the AggieYell 100 for 2019, is also the 9th-ranked running back in the nation. In becoming the Aggies' 22nd commitment, he shuts the door on A&M's running back recruiting for this class.

Isaiah Spiller, who had been committed to Oklahoma, decided to continue a family tradition when he committed to the Aggies Friday afternoon. HIs father, Fred Spiller, played tight end for the Aggies during his college career.

First off, they're getting the 2017 15-6A Offensive MVP, which is no mean feat in and of itself. Spiller rushed for nearly 1,400 yards last season and added another 300 yards in receptions, totaling 27 touchdowns overall.

While a lot of people are impressed with his speed, which is in the 4.5-second 40-yard-dash range, it's his shiftiness that I think will suit him best at the next level. I've had the chance to watch Spiller in person at the Houston Rivals Camp this spring and he had the best footwork of any running back (or wideout, for that matter). It wasn't even close. He could change direction and stay at or near full speed in the process, and his burst was exceptional.

Another thing that stands out on film is his vision. He's patient enough to let his blockers create holes before diving into the line, and can change direction quickly if he sees another one form. He ran a 4.26-second shuttle, so that's a testament to his quickness and lateral movement. His football smarts are also really impressive, as you can see him set up opposing defenders by making a move in one direction and then juking them as he cuts back the other way.

But Spiller has more than just "wiggle". He has a great frame and already has impressive lower body strength, allowing him to run through defenders. He's also not afraid to block, which is something you like to see out of your running backs. A final positive is the fact that Spiller plays in an offense that has some similarities to what you can expect to see at A&M now, including the use of the pistol set and linemen operating in a 3-point stance.

We've mentioned that Spiller joins a crowded backfield, but there's going to be a need for a slasher type of back who has the speed to make big plays. If Williams is gone, that leaves just Corbin with those qualities. Spiller now adds his skill set to the list and will be tough to stop from playing quickly.