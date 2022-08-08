Will 2022 be Moose Muhammad's time to shine?

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

2021 stats: 10 catches, 153 yards, 4 TD in 8 games

Projected 2022 role: Backup wide receiver

Muhammad may not start, but he's going to play enough snaps that it will seem like he does. He has the ability to play all three receiver slots and will likely do so this year. He probably won't keep a 40% touchdown rate, but odds are pretty strong he'll catch a lot more than 10 passes.