 AggieYell - Will 2022 be Moose Muhammad's time to shine?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-08 15:17:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Will 2022 be Moose Muhammad's time to shine?

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at wide receiver Moose Muhammad.

Moose Muhammad should see plenty of playing time in 2022.
Moose Muhammad should see plenty of playing time in 2022.

Class: Redshirt sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

2021 stats: 10 catches, 153 yards, 4 TD in 8 games

Projected 2022 role: Backup wide receiver

Muhammad may not start, but he's going to play enough snaps that it will seem like he does. He has the ability to play all three receiver slots and will likely do so this year. He probably won't keep a 40% touchdown rate, but odds are pretty strong he'll catch a lot more than 10 passes.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}