Will 2022 be Moose Muhammad's time to shine?
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2022 Texas A&M football team continues with a look at wide receiver Moose Muhammad.
Class: Redshirt sophomore
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
2021 stats: 10 catches, 153 yards, 4 TD in 8 games
Projected 2022 role: Backup wide receiver
Muhammad may not start, but he's going to play enough snaps that it will seem like he does. He has the ability to play all three receiver slots and will likely do so this year. He probably won't keep a 40% touchdown rate, but odds are pretty strong he'll catch a lot more than 10 passes.