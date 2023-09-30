News More News
Pregame Primer: Arkansas

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Here's your one-stop shop for everything you need for today's matchup between Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) and Arkansas (2-2, 0-1 SEC):

The Aggies will be hoping for another strong performance from the defense.
Jimbo Fisher, Albert Regis and Jake Johnson discussed the Arkansas game at Monday's press conference. You can see what they had to say here.

Quarterback Max Johnson could have left A&M after last season, or this spring. He didn't, and A&M is better off for it. Story here.

A look at A&M's offense against Arkansas' defense is here.

A breakdown of the matchup between Arkansas' offense and A&M's defense is here.

A deep dive into the ProFootballFocus rankings of both teams' key players (Premium).

In TIDBITS, we discuss how the concerns of both teams are pretty similar. (Premium)

5 players to know for Arkansas includes KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders, as you'd expect.

Five things I want to see A&M do against Arkansas looks at some things that need to happen for the Aggies.

