Jimbo Fisher, Albert Regis and Jake Johnson discussed the Arkansas game at Monday's press conference. You can see what they had to say here.

Quarterback Max Johnson could have left A&M after last season, or this spring. He didn't, and A&M is better off for it. Story here.

A look at A&M's offense against Arkansas' defense is here.

A breakdown of the matchup between Arkansas' offense and A&M's defense is here.

A deep dive into the ProFootballFocus rankings of both teams' key players (Premium).

In TIDBITS, we discuss how the concerns of both teams are pretty similar. (Premium)

5 players to know for Arkansas includes KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders, as you'd expect.

Five things I want to see A&M do against Arkansas looks at some things that need to happen for the Aggies.