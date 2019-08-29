* A look at Texas State's offense against A&M's defense;

* The Aggie offense against the Bobcat defense;

* A look at the increasingly confident offensive tackles, Carson Green and Dan Moore;

* RB Jashaun Corbin is ready to take over as RB1;

* Kenyon Green has pushed his way into the starting lineup as a true freshman;

* More comfortable and confident, QB Kellen Mond is ready to lead in 2019.

* Kyle Field Concessions enhanced.

* Recruits attending A&M, Texas State game







