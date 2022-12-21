Here's your one-stop shop for updates on Texas A&M's signees as they come in.

Jimbo Fisher should have some reasons to smile over the next few days.

6:45 a.m.: Philly strikes first

Philadelphia Northeast's Naquil Betrand is the first Aggie to officially sign for 2023. More on the massive offensive lineman here.

7:08 a.m.: Colton Thomasson finally gets his moment

Smithson Valley OL Colton Thomasson committed to the Aggies in July -- of 2021. Now he's officially signed. More on the 4-star here.

7:15 a.m.: A&M has their QB

Nashville 4-star Marcel Reed wasted no time sending in his LOI, filling a big need for the 2023 class. More on him here.

7:25 a.m.: Speedy defender Rylan Kennedy signs

The Aggies get a player who exploded onto the scene in his senior season, when he finally decided to play football. More on him here.

7:30 a.m.: Aggies sign 4-star LB Daymion Sanford

One of the most important players in the class has signed. More on him here.

8:10 a.m.: Aggies add power leg

Southlake Carroll's Tyler White, who averaged nearly 48 yards per punt last season, has signed on. More on him here.

8:20 a.m.: A&M adds one of the nation's top corners

La Grange's Bravion Rogers, an elite 4-star cornerback, has signed. More on him here.

9 a.m.: A&M signs 4-star safety Dalton Brooks

The Shiner native is one of the most overlooked players in the nation and can excel on either side of the ball. More on him here.

9:08 a.m.: A&M signs their first 5-star for 2023

TJ Shanahan, one of the most powerful linemen in the whole class, has signed. More on him here.

10:10 a.m.: Aggies add two

The Aggies added the nation's top running back, Rueben Owens, after a multi-year recruitment. More on him here. College Station's own Chantz Johnson, who was offered last week, has also committed and signed. More on him here.

11:05 a.m.: Aggies land another linebacker

Temple's Taurean York, who racked up 120 tackles on the way to his third straight district MVP award in 2022, has signed. More on him here.

12:05 p.m.: Aggies sign 4-star TE

Jaden Platt, who committed to the Aggies just last night, has signed. More on him here.

12:13 p.m.: 4-star CB Jayvon Thomas spurns TCU, sticks with the Aggies

Dallas South Oak Cliff's Jayvon Thomas has signed with the Aggies after a strong effort from TCU. More on him here.

1:19 p.m.: Aggies add two more