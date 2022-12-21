Early Signing Period HQ
Here's your one-stop shop for updates on Texas A&M's signees as they come in.
6:45 a.m.: Philly strikes first
Philadelphia Northeast's Naquil Betrand is the first Aggie to officially sign for 2023. More on the massive offensive lineman here.
7:08 a.m.: Colton Thomasson finally gets his moment
Smithson Valley OL Colton Thomasson committed to the Aggies in July -- of 2021. Now he's officially signed. More on the 4-star here.
7:15 a.m.: A&M has their QB
Nashville 4-star Marcel Reed wasted no time sending in his LOI, filling a big need for the 2023 class. More on him here.
7:25 a.m.: Speedy defender Rylan Kennedy signs
The Aggies get a player who exploded onto the scene in his senior season, when he finally decided to play football. More on him here.
7:30 a.m.: Aggies sign 4-star LB Daymion Sanford
One of the most important players in the class has signed. More on him here.
8:10 a.m.: Aggies add power leg
Southlake Carroll's Tyler White, who averaged nearly 48 yards per punt last season, has signed on. More on him here.
8:20 a.m.: A&M adds one of the nation's top corners
La Grange's Bravion Rogers, an elite 4-star cornerback, has signed. More on him here.
9 a.m.: A&M signs 4-star safety Dalton Brooks
The Shiner native is one of the most overlooked players in the nation and can excel on either side of the ball. More on him here.
9:08 a.m.: A&M signs their first 5-star for 2023
TJ Shanahan, one of the most powerful linemen in the whole class, has signed. More on him here.
10:10 a.m.: Aggies add two
The Aggies added the nation's top running back, Rueben Owens, after a multi-year recruitment. More on him here.
College Station's own Chantz Johnson, who was offered last week, has also committed and signed. More on him here.
11:05 a.m.: Aggies land another linebacker
Temple's Taurean York, who racked up 120 tackles on the way to his third straight district MVP award in 2022, has signed. More on him here.
12:05 p.m.: Aggies sign 4-star TE
Jaden Platt, who committed to the Aggies just last night, has signed. More on him here.
12:13 p.m.: 4-star CB Jayvon Thomas spurns TCU, sticks with the Aggies
Dallas South Oak Cliff's Jayvon Thomas has signed with the Aggies after a strong effort from TCU. More on him here.