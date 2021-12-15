Early signing central: Aggies shoot for history

Welcome to the early signing period for the recruiting class of 2022! Texas A&M is looking for its first No.1 recruiting class in the Rivals era, and you can follow everything here.

6:30 a.m.: Dindy strikes first

4-star Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, who flipped from Oklahoma very late in the process, wasted no time in getting his national letter of intent in. You can read more about him here.

7:05 a.m.: 4-star DE Malick Sylla signs in Katy

Sylla was A&M's first commit in the 2022 class and nearly the first signee. You can learn more about the talented defensive end here.

7:10 a.m: 4-star CB/Recruiting monster Bobby Taylor signs

Katy's Bobby Taylor, another early commit who became the leading recruiter for the 2022 class, has signed. Find out more about him here.

7:30 a.m.: Aggies on a huge run

Dickinson TE Donovan Green, another leader of the class. Has signed. You can learn about this talented pass catcher here.

If you like fast linebackers, you'll love Ish Harris. Learn more about the 4-star from Pilot Point here.

Aggies land nation's top TE

In the first surprise of the morning, Athens, Ga. tight end Jake Johnson -- the brother of former LSU QB Max Johnson -- has committed to the Aggies. Learn more about him here.

8 a.m.: More big names are in

Conner Weigman, the nation's top dual-threat quarterback, has signed. Learn all about this talented signal-caller here.

PJ Williams, an athletic left tackle prospect with a ton of upside, has signed. Learned all about the Dickinson product here.

Versatile defensive lineman and 4-star Jadon Scarlett has signed. Will he be a defensive tackle or defensive end? His profile is here.

4-star LB Martrell Harris of The Woodlands has signed. He's got athleticism to burn. Find out more about him here.

8:15 a.m.: Chris Marshall signs on

Marshall, one of the best wideouts in the nation, brings explosiveness to the Aggie offense. Learn more about him here.

8:35 a.m.: Baby Thor arrives

Theodor Melin Ohrstrom, the 4-star tight end from Uppsala, Sweden, has signed with the Aggies. More on him here.

8:40 a.m.: Hunter Erb signs

Hunter Erb may have the Thor-like hair, but he's a good ol' Texas Mauler. More on the Haslet offensive lineman here.

9:27 a.m.: Aggies get their kicker

Powerful kicker Ethan Moczulski has signed with the Aggies. See why A&M went all the way out to Washington State to get him here.

9:37 a.m.: Noah Thomas signs

The big wideout from Clear Springs has signed. See what the Aggies should get from the 4-star here.

10:30 a.m.: Jarred Kerr signs

The extremely athletic safety from Lexington has signed on with the 2022 class. More on him here.

10:45 a.m.: Aggies add another offensive lineman

Seattle O'Dea's Mark Nabou has signed with the Aggies. Learn more about this powerful offensive lineman here.

11:30 a.m.: The Aggies have their running back