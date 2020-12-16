AggieYell - The AggieYell.com Early Signing Period thread

The AggieYell.com Early Signing Period thread
Welcome to the 2021 Early Signing Period, which promises to be a big one for Texas A&M. This thread will be updated as players sign and information becomes available. There will also be links to individual player profiles.
6:45 a.m. (central): No sleep from Brooklyn
4-star DE Jahzion Harris becomes the first official member of the 2021 class when he sends in his LOI. You can see his profile here.
7:05 a.m.: Tyreek Chappell signs on from Philly
The East Coast checks in again, with speedy Philadelphia CB Tyreek Chappell sending in his LOI. His profile is here.
8 a.m.: Texas recruits (and Oklahoma's best) flood in
Denton Guyer QB Eli Stowers overcame a major knee injury to play this season and A&M's first 2021 commit is now a signee. His profile is here.
Richmond Foster's Reuben Fatheree is one of the nation's top tackles. His profile is here.
Another Guyer product, 4-star CB Deuce Harmon, is one of the nation's top cover corners. His profile is here.
4-star safety Kendal Daniels is the top-rated player from Oklahoma, and an Aggie. His profile is here.
4-star defensive lineman Shemar Turner is A&M's most recent commit and one of its best. His profile is here.
Texarkana Pleasant Grove DT Marcus Burris brings size and athleticism to the Aggie front line. His profile is here.
La Porte DT Albert Regis brings crazy athleticism to the front line. His profile is here.
8:06 a.m.: At last, Kenneth Phillips gets his moment
A commit since July 4, 2019, LB Kenneth Phillips suffered a catastrophic knee injury last season and didn't sign with his class. He did, however, sign today. His profile is here.