AggieYell - The AggieYell.com Early Signing Period thread

Welcome to the 2021 Early Signing Period, which promises to be a big one for Texas A&M. This thread will be updated as players sign and information becomes available. There will also be links to individual player profiles.

6:45 a.m. (central): No sleep from Brooklyn

4-star DE Jahzion Harris becomes the first official member of the 2021 class when he sends in his LOI. You can see his profile here.

7:05 a.m.: Tyreek Chappell signs on from Philly

The East Coast checks in again, with speedy Philadelphia CB Tyreek Chappell sending in his LOI. His profile is here.

8 a.m.: Texas recruits (and Oklahoma's best) flood in

Denton Guyer QB Eli Stowers overcame a major knee injury to play this season and A&M's first 2021 commit is now a signee. His profile is here. Richmond Foster's Reuben Fatheree is one of the nation's top tackles. His profile is here.

8:06 a.m.: At last, Kenneth Phillips gets his moment