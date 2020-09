AggieYell - The complete Big 30 for 2020 in one place

No. 30, wide receiver Caleb Chapman

No. 29, safety Keldrick Carper

No. 28, linebacker Andre White

No. 27, defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson

No. 26, nickel Devin Morris

No. 25, running back Ainias Smith

No. 24, nickel Erick Young

No. 23, defensive end Tyree Johnson

No. 22, kicker Seth Small

No. 21, right guard Jared Hocker

No. 20, wide receiver Demond Demas

No. 19, punter Nik Constantinou

No. 18, cornerback Brian George

No. 17, safety Leon O'Neal

No. 16, defensive end Micheal Clemons

No. 15, defensive tackle Jayden Peevy

No. 14, center Ryan McCollum

No. 13, cornerback Jaylon Jones

No. 12, linebacker Anthony Hines (Hines has since opted out)

No. 11, left guard Kenyon Green

No. 10, safety Demani Richardson

No. 9, cornerback Myles Jones

No. 8, right tackle Carson Green

No. 7, running back Isaiah Spiller

No. 6, defensive tackle Bobby Brown

No. 5, defensive end DeMarvin Leal

No. 4, tight end Jalen Wydermyer

No. 3, left tackle Dan Moore

No. 2, linebacker Buddy Johnson

No. 1, quarterback Kellen Mond